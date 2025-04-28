Annamalai flays DMK after cabinet reshuffle, terms it ‘beginning of the end’

CHENNAI: Criticising the ruling DMK government following the abrupt resignation of two ministers, BJP national general council member K Annamalai has described the reshuffle as a rare and telling moment in Indian politics, claiming it marks the "beginning of the end" for the ruling party in Tamil Nadu.

Reacting to the developments, Annamalai asserted that the DMK was "forced" to remove Ministers V Senthilbalaji and K Ponmudy amid growing judicial and public pressure.

"It is a rarity in Indian politics to see two ministers being dropped on a single day. The DMK government had no choice but to act," he said in a social media post.

Lambasting the party’s leadership, Annamalai said, "Senthilbalaji epitomises corruption, and Chief Minister MK Stalin had no option but to heed the Supreme Court’s stern observations exposing the dangers of harbouring a tainted minister."

Referring to K Ponmudy, he alleged that the senior leader’s repeated "uncouth and derogatory" remarks targeting women and Tamil Nadu’s dharmic traditions had made his continuation in the Cabinet untenable.

Annamalai further accused the DMK of normalising corruption and vulgarity in public life.

"This has been the cornerstone of DMK’s politics for decades—institutionalising corruption and embedding coarseness into everyday language," he said.

Taking an optimistic view of the political landscape, the former BJP state president asserted, "It is heartening to see these pillars beginning to crumble as the people of Tamil Nadu raise their voices. This marks a definitive beginning of the end for the DMK government in 2026."