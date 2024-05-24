Annamalai flays CM Stalin for not applying for new medical colleges on time

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Friday flayed the Chief Minister MK Stalin for not applying for new medical colleges on time.

Accusing the ruling DMK government, Annamalai said, "As the deadline for applying for setting up new medical colleges was November 26, 2023, the DMK government has callously ignored the application for the new government medical colleges."

"While the DMK government had said that it would apply for setting up new medical colleges in the six districts (Mayiladuthurai, Tirupattur, Tenkasi, Perambalur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet), it has come to light that around 900 medical education seats have been lost in Tamil Nadu as the DMK government has failed to apply within the given deadline, " Annamalai said in a statement.

Citing the NMC's rule of 100 medical seats for every ten lakh population, which will come into effect from 2025, the former IPS officer said the ruling DMK government

has callously ignored the medical education opportunity of Tamil Nadu students because there is no profit for DMK if government medical colleges are established.

"The dream of medical education of students from marginalised and poor backgrounds has been completely shattered by DMK. DMK is more interested in starting private medical colleges than in starting government medical colleges," added Annamalai.

TN BJP slams EVKS Elangovan over beef remarks

Meanwhile, BJP state unit spokesperson ANS Prasad on Friday condemned Congress MLA EVKS Elangovan over beef remarks.

In a statement, Prasad said, "It is clear from EVKS Elangovan's speech that all Congressmen from Mahatma Gandhi-led Congress to Sonia Gandhi-led Congress only eat beef."

"I feel that beef is served to the Congress office and visitors to EVKS Elangovan's house. That is why Elangovan also asks for beef food. People who repeatedly talk about beef do now know the mystery of refusing to talk about pork. Everything is vote bank politics," he added.