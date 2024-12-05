Annamalai faces tough battle amidst organisational elections in Tamil Nadu BJP

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will be in an election mode heading to the State Assembly polls in another 15 months and the young political leaders are trying their best to attain pole position. The list includes deputy CM Udayanidhi Stalin, BJP state president K Annamalai, actor turned politician Vijay and NTK leader Seeman.

Except for Annamalai, for other young politicians, there is no natural selection or internal polls, but for Annamalai, it is a tough time as the former IPS officer will have to undergo two tasks at a time. First to face the party's organisational polls and second to overcome the obstacles and form a formidable alliance for 2026 polls.

According to Kamalalayam insiders, Annamalai, the youngest State BJP president, is facing a challenge to retain his position amidst the ongoing organisational elections within the party.

Annamalai's leadership has come under scrutiny, and he is leaving no stone unturned to revamp his image and strengthen his position.

According to his shadow cabinet, the former IPS officer-turned-politician has been trying to position himself as an invulnerable saviour for the people of Tamil Nadu.

"He has been claiming that the voters are bored with the Dravidian parties and are looking for a change. By projecting himself as a strong and decisive leader, Annamalai is attempting to fill the void and capitalise on the anti-incumbency sentiment in the state," said a BJP functionary.

Speaking of developments, a senior BJP leader revealed to DT Next that Annamalai, along with a few other former state presidents and leaders, is actively lobbying in New Delhi to secure his spot.

"The party's primary goal is to form a formidable alliance with the AIADMK and other parties ahead of the 2026 elections. Annamalai believes he's the only one who can take on the DMK, Vijay, Seeman, and others. However, the party prioritises ideology over individual trust, as evident from their stance on even prominent leaders like Modi," the leader said.

"Annamalai's lobbying efforts come as the party prepares for organisational elections, after which a new national president will be elected, and state presidents will be appointed. Other leaders are also vying for the state president position, making Annamalai's bid to retain his position increasingly challenging," another leader disclosed to this correspondent.

"The outcome of the organisational elections will be crucial in determining Annamalai's future as the Tamil Nadu BJP president. If he manages to retain his position, it will be a significant boost to his morale and a testament to his leadership skills. However, if he fails to do so, it may spell trouble for his political career, " the leader opined.

BJP state spokesperson ANS Prasad has made it clear that there won't be any changes in the state president post, citing the party's usual practice of extending the term of state presidents for another three years.

"Annamalai will continue in his position for another three years. He will form a strong alliance with few other parties to unseat the DMK in the 2026 elections," he said.

It may be noted Annamalai had also made efforts to position himself as an alternate targeting the political leaders and ruling DMK and fledgling TVK led by Vijay.