Annamalai criticises CM Stalin over 'rising' crimes against women in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Slamming Chief Minister M K Stalin led DMK regime for the enormity of frequency of sexual assault against women in the state, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Friday sought know if the chief minister is not even bothered about the lack of safety for women of all ages in Tamil Nadu.

In the wake of media reports suggesting alleged sexual harassment of a grade IV student by the executives of a private school in Manapparai and a pregnant woman sexually assaulted and pushed from a moving express train near Vellore, Annamalai said that even before people recovered from the shock of a standard VIII girl student being sexually abused by three teachers of her school in Krishnagiri, there were multiple reports of crimes against women in the state within a day.

Citing media reports showing sexual harassment of a girl student by a physical education teacher of a government school in salem and murder of the wife of Panchayat vice president in Tirupattur, the BJP state president said that there was a flurry of reports about sexual assault against women in the state. “Where is Tamil Nadu heading? Antisocial elements have lost fear in the law and the state police due to the attitude of the DMK government, which is abusing the government machinery to the extent possible to protect its party men engaging in criminal activities. Chief Minister Stalin, are you not bothered about the lack of safety for women, be they old or young children, in Tamil Nadu?”