Annamalai condoles deaths in Virudhunagar cracker factory blast

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Thursday expressed deep condolences over the loss of three lives, including two women, in a firecracker factory explosion in Chinnavadi village, Virudhunagar district.

In a social media post, Annamalai extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and urged the State government to provide the best medical treatment to the injured and offer adequate solatium to all affected.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the unfortunate explosion at a cracker unit in Chinnavadi village, Virudhunagar district, which claimed the lives of three workers, including two women. On behalf of the Tamil Nadu BJP, I offer my deepest condolences to their families," he said.

The saffron party leader also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident, who are currently undergoing treatment.