Annamalai clarifies on property purchase after viral documents

CHENNAI: Days after documents related to former BJP state president K Annamalai’s property registration went viral on social media, he issued a detailed explanation on Friday defending the purchase.

Annamalai confirmed that he had bought agricultural land on July 12, 2025, using a combination of debt and family savings. He said that monthly interest for the loan component had been paid through his bank account for the past two months. Clarifying doubts about his absence during registration, he noted that he had granted power of attorney to his wife, Akila, at the Kallapatti registrar office on July 10, 2025, where he was physically present.

The former BJP chief added that stamp duty and registration fees amounting to Rs 40.59 lakh had been paid to the state government. He also revealed that he had applied for a loan under the PMEGP scheme to set up a dairy farm, which is under process. “This is the first and only immovable property I have purchased till now,” he stated.

Annamalai further announced plans to launch an early-stage investment company aimed at supporting youth-led start-ups and social enterprises. Stressing that he had acted within the law, he said, “I have maintained integrity in all my actions. If some have issues with this, God help them.”