    Annamalai cites dynasts in DMK, says party's sun shines only for few

    The Tamil word 'Vidiyal' denotes 'dawn' and it formed part of DMK's campaign ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls.

    ByPTIPTI|30 Sept 2024 7:50 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-09-30 08:23:10.0  )
    (L-R) K Annamalai, Image tweeted by BJP leader

    CHENNAI: In a veiled remark targeting the ruling DMK over the elevation of Udhayanidhi Stalin as Deputy Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has alleged that the 'sun shines for the privileged few.'

    In a post on 'X', Annamalai said: "The Sun shines for the privileged few & an eclipse for the rest of the state for the last 40 months. People have now understood what the term “Vidiyal” actually meant: Vidiyal for self, family, and the chieftains."

    The Tamil word 'Vidiyal' denotes 'dawn' and it formed part of DMK's campaign ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls.

    Further, a meme posted by the BJP leader blamed the ruling party for 'rising nepotism' and it had photographs of leaders including Udhayanidhi, who belong to prominent political families of the DMK.

