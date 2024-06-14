Annamalai calls on Tamilisai, puts end to rumours of intra-party feud in BJP's Tamil Nadu unit

CHENNAI: Seeking to bring an end to the rumours of feud between him and senior leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, BJP's Tamil Nadu unit chief K Annamalai called on the former Governor at her residence, on Friday.

Posting the photograph of the meeting, Annamalai showered her with rich praises, describing her as a senior leader who has worked hard to grow the party in Tamil Nadu.

"Her political experience inspires us and she puts forth suggestions to help improve the BJP's growth," he said.

The former Governor of Telangana and Puducherry's alleged comments on "criminal elements" in the BJP and that "the party would have won had there been an alliance with the AIADMK" were among the triggering factors for speculation of internal discord in the party.

Meanwhile, clarifying about the video where senior party leader Amit Shah can be seen talking to her in an animated manner while gesturing with his finger, Tamilisai said that he had asked her to "carry out political and constituency work intensively".

The video clip that went viral was from from TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu’s swearing-in as Andhra Pradesh chief minister on Wednesday.

In a post on 'X' on Thursday evening, Tamilisai said she met Shah for the first time following the declaration of Lok Sabha poll results and the duo was talking about "post-poll follow-up and the challenges faced."

"As I was elaborating, due to paucity of time with utmost concern, he adviced to carry out the political and constituency work intensively which was reassuring. This is to clarify all unwarranted speculations," she said.

Soundararajan contested from the South Chennai Lok Sabha seat. She lost the election to DMK's Tamizhachi Thangapandian.

