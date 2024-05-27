Annamalai calls AIADMK leaders for an open debate over Jayalalithaa and Hindutva

CHENNAI: Reviving the Hindutva campaign, State BJP president K Annamalai on Monday said the former chief minister and AIADMK matriarch J Jayalalithaa was a far superior Hindutva leader and she got around 20 lakh signatures from AIADMK workers for the construction of Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

Addressing reporters after attending the party workers meeting at Aminjikarai here, Annamalai said if Jayalalithaa had been there, she would have been the first person to visit the Lord Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Responding to AIADMK leaders and Jayalalithaa's close aide VK Sasikala's explanations, the saffron party leader said Hindutva is not a hostile word and called the AIADMK leaders to an open debate about Jayalalithaa and Hindutva.

"Hindutva is not a religion but a way of life. I repeat that Jayalalithaa was a serious Hindutva leader, " he said.

Slamming the veteran Congress leader and MLA EVKS Elangovan for his beef remarks, Annamalai said EVKS Elangovan has no right to ask him to cook beef and serve.

"I have no right to tell you (EVKS Elangovan) not to eat beef. But I respect it as our goddess. I am the one who is doing agri farming with it (cow). You should read what Mahatma Gandhi has written about cow meat. You have no right to ask me to cook beef and serve, " he said.

Reacting to NTK chief coordinator Seeman, the former IPS officer said Seeman should respond to Vijayalakshmi's questions instead of targeting him.

He also requested Seeman not to dissolve his party and said his voice should be heard in Tamil Nadu.

Criticising TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai for his comparison over Kamaraj rule, Annamalai said he disparaged Kamaraj's rule by comparing it with Stalin's rule.

Responding to a reporter's question over actor Prakash Raj's remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Annamalai said he has a respect for actor Prakash Raj but he doesn't respect him as a politician as he lacks the experience.

He also said that Karnataka has no right to construct a dam.

Earlier in the day, during the indoor meeting with his party workers, Annamalai said after June 4, action will be taken against the party workers who did not perform well in the Lok Sabha elections.

Endorsing the allegations over money swindling and others, Annamalai said, "All the allegations you made are true. I know of people who have not performed well in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. After June 4, action will be taken against them."

He also hinted that after June 4 there will be a reshuffle in the key positions of the party.

MoS L Murugan, Former governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and other senior leaders, candidates, election in-charges, district presidents were present at the meeting.