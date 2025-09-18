Annamalai backs EPS on BJP's role in saving regime

CHENNAI: Acknowledging the BJP's pivotal role in keeping the AIADMK government afloat between 2016 and 2021, the party's former state president K Annamalai on Thursday said that the remarks of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) reflected a "historic truth."

Speaking to reporters in Manali after distributing welfare assistance, Annamalai recalled that after the demise of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, it was the BJP that safeguarded the AIADMK regime. "If we had said it, the message would have been different. But it came from the then Chief Minister himself. Many have speculated on the BJP's role, but it was done with the sole intention of ensuring the welfare of Tamil Nadu and its people. Even today, the alliance continues with the same ideology," he said.

Defending EPS over his recent "kerchief" video controversy, Annamalai said there was no need for Palaniswami to cover his face after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He also reiterated that the BJP would stand by its earlier commitment. "When the alliance was formed, Amit Shah had declared EPS as the Chief Minister candidate. BJP cadre will work hard to make him the Chief Minister again," he asserted.

On the possibility of strengthening the NDA in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai revealed that he had spoken to AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and would soon meet him to urge his return to the alliance. He dismissed rumours that he was responsible for Dhinakaran's departure from the NDA and underlined that personal friendships with leaders like Dhinakaran and O Panneerselvam transcended politics.

Turning his attack on the DMK, Annamalai said Chief Minister MK Stalin's political conduct reflected "double standards, " citing the example of former Minister V Senthilbalaji. He alleged that the DMK's ‘Mupperum Vizha’ in Karur was "akin to a state-sponsored liquor festival" and warned that the ruling party would face the people's verdict in 2026.

He dismissed the Congress as a "puppet of the DMK" and said the party was in steep decline nationally. On actor Vijay's state-wide tour, Annamalai cautioned that large gatherings should not inconvenience the public, adding that responsibility lay both with Vijay and the government in ensuring smooth conduct, even while asking officials to act without bias.

Addressing allegations over his land purchase in Coimbatore, Annamalai said he had always maintained financial transparency, placing his income and property in the public domain regularly. "I am not a full-time politician anymore, but I continue as a proud BJP worker. Let critics speak; I will remain accountable to the people," he added.