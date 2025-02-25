BJP chief Annamalai slams DMK’s Hindi ‘hypocrisy’

CHENNAI: Taking a dig at the ruling DMK, State BJP president K Annamalai on Monday accused the party of hypocrisy and doublespeak on the issue of alleged Hindi imposition.

Responding to the recent incidents related to DMK cadre defacing Hindi letters in railway station sign boards, Annamalai questioned the DMK’s motives, suggesting that the party was using language politics as a diversionary tactic to deflect attention from its administrative failures.

“The DMK’s opposition to Hindi imposition is a mere facade, a desperate attempt to cling to an outdated and divisive ideology. While they pay lip service to the cause of Tamil, their own leaders send their children to schools that teach multiple languages, including Hindi. This is nothing but hypocrisy of the highest order,” he said in a statement.

Annamalai also stated that the DMK leaders were more interested in promoting private schools run by their own members than in improving the state’s government schools.

“The DMK government is spending a staggering Rs 44,000 crores of public tax money every year on the school education department. But what do we see on the ground? A decline in the number of Tamil medium students, and a proliferation of private schools that cater to the interests of the DMK’s own leaders,” he said.