Annamalai accuses DMK of stoking communal tensions over Thiruparankundram issue

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Wednesday lambasted the ruling DMK, alleging that the party is deliberately creating a rift between Hindus and Muslims over the Thiruparankundram Subramania Swamy temple issue.

Addressing reporters at Chennai airport, Annamalai questioned the DMK's motives, stating that the devotees' protest was peaceful and spontaneous, following the court's permission.

He criticised DMK ministers PK Sekarbabu and S Regupathy for their inflammatory comments, urging them to exercise restraint in their language.

"The devotees' protest was a spontaneous reaction to the court's verdict. Unfortunately, the DMK is attempting to communalise the issue, " Annamalai said.

"Ministers Sekarbabu and Regupathy should speak with caution, rather than issuing threats and using intemperate language," he noted.

The BJP leader accused the DMK of disregarding the legal precedents and attempting to undermine the temple's traditions.

Furthermore, Annamalai raised concerns about the rampant drug trafficking in Tamil Nadu, citing official statistics that revealed 9632 people were charged with drug-related offenses in 2021.

He questioned the DMK's ability to curb the menace, suggesting that the police department's priorities were misplaced.

"Shockingly, the DMK is more focused on suppressing the rights of Lord Murugan devotees than addressing the scourge of drug trafficking, " Annamalai said.

"The police department should concentrate on combating crime, rather than being used as a tool to intimidate and harass BJP members and devotees, " he added.