Annamalai a 'proud Kannadiga', taunts AIADMK leader Jayakumar as row over Jayalalithaa's alleged Hindutva leaning rages on

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar continued his onslaught on BJP chief K Annamalai for allegedly defaming former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa by terming her as a 'Hindutva leader' and ridiculed that the 'proud Kannadiga' lacks basic political knowledge.

"Those who are trying to malign the charismatic leader (J Jayalalithaa) will face the music and fade away from the political frames of the Dravidian land," said Jayakumar, while releasing the speeches of the late AIADMK supremo on issues related to the Ram temple and the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's election campaigns targeting Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Pantaik's close aide V K Pandian, Jayakumar said that leaders of political parties, who preach sectarianism and do not want to see a Tamilian grow and prosper in Odisha, were speaking against a leader who practiced secularism.

"Political forces like the BJP that preach and practice religious fanaticism are dangerous to the country. We can feel and understand this beyond doubt by hearing statements and remarks of persons like Annamalai," the AIADMK leader further said.

He also made a dig at the growth of Annamalai's wealth. "Whatever gained without hard work is nothing but a bundle of corruption," he said, alluding to the state BJP chief's statement that his friends and well-wishers were paying his house rent, and the vehicle fuel and salaries for his assistants.