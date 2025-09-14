Anna University to up foreign collaboration, research programmes

CHENNAI: To strengthen ties with the recognised institutions abroad, the Anna University has planned to increase its student exchange and research programme collaborations with foreign universities from this year.

The Centre for International Relations (CIR) of Anna University coordinates bilateral research and academic programmes with overseas institutions and universities through Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), exchange of faculty and students, foreign language programmes and international joint seminars and conferences.

University sources said the latest one was the launch of the research internship program at Australia's Deakin University and the student exchange programme at Sweden's University of Skövde.

"The overseas professors have been visiting Anna University Chennai and interacting with faculty and students," a senior university professor added.

He said the CIR has 39 agreements with various universities abroad, including in the US, Japan, the UK, Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Poland, Philippines, Mexico, Malaysia, France, Germany, Italy, Ethiopia, Belgium, Canada and Australia.

According to the professor, the CIR will also organise international seminar series periodically with experts from foreign Universities as resource persons on specific topics of Applied Sciences, Technology and Engineering.

Stating that the Centre also conducts foreign language courses in German, French and Japanese for faculty members and students, he noted that the centre also supports exchange of faculty and students on short and long term visits to the institutions that have an MoU.

He said in association with the Russian Centre of Science and Culture in Chennai, Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation, and the Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre, the CIR of Anna University is organising 'Precise Energy,' the Olympiad in Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics for undergraduate students.

"The centre will also invite prominent visitors from various foreign universities and institutions to Anna University to discuss the collaboration possibilities of further strengthening the bilateral academic and research cooperation," he added.

He also pointed out that CIR has an overseas professor scheme with 30 professors from the USA, Germany, Australia, Japan, Sweden, France, Italy, Switzerland and England.