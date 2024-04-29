Anna University to launch training programme on cyber security

CHENNAI: Anna university will be launching a short-term course on cyber security, a training programme on adversarial attacks and defence techniques.

The training programme, conducted by Anna University's Centre for Cyber Security and Department of Computer Science and Engineering will be for undergraduate and postgraduate students besides research scholars and industry professionals.

A more general defense against adversarial attacks involves developing a high level risk assessment and planning a holistic cybersecurity approach based on that assessment, Anna University sources said here on Monday.

The subjects of the training programme includes Introduction to Deep Learning (DL), Introduction to Convolutional Neural Networks, Overview of Security Vulnerabilities in DL Models Overview of Interpretability Methods, What are Adversarial Attacks? Existing Defence Mechanisms, Interpretability and Defence Code Walkthrough.

The training programme also teaches defensive measures and information collected from a variety of sources to identify, analyze, and report events that occur or might occur within the network to protect information, information systems, and networks from threats.

With regard to the training, a senior professor from the university said since now-a-days cyber criminals on the internet continuously deceive and exploit legitimate users to profit, the course would be useful for the professionals who continuously use internet services like online banking, health-related transactions, marketing, entertainment, and education.

With the registration for the training programme having already started, the course would be conducted in June.