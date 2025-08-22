Anna University to fund research for UG engineering students in third, fourth years

CHENNAI: Anna University’s Centre for Sponsored Research and Consultancy (CSRC) has announced funding under the ‘research support project’ for 2025-2026 for engineering UG students in third and fourth years.

In a notification, Prof S Balasivanandha Prabu, director, CSRC, said, “The project duration will be 6 months. Funding will be a maximum of Rs 25,000 each to conduct the research work to develop a prototype process and product during the academic year 2025-2026.”

The number of students for each project should be a minimum of two and maximum of three. “The proposal should contain objectives, research methodology, deliverables and a budget requirement for developing the prototype product, component, system and process,” he added. “An expert committee of the centre will screen the projects submitted by students, and the best product will be awarded a cash prize and certificate. Accordingly, the IPR of the project will be jointly owned by the university and inventors.”

The proposals must be submitted through the CSRC portal. Last date for submitting the proposal online is on or before September 3.