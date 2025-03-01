Anna University to check affliation status of poor-performing colleges

CHENNAI: As more than 35 affiliated engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu could get only single-digit pass percentages and two institutions scored zero in the last semester exams, Anna University will be deciding the affiliation status of these poor-performing institutions for this year’s engineering admissions.

According to the exam results statistics, which were released last year, two engineering colleges in Dindigul and Tenkasi, which are affiliated with Anna University, have secured zero pass percentages with all 70 students from both institutions having flunked.

Of the total of 518 engineering students, who appeared for the semester exams at Kallakurichi College, only one candidate secured a pass mark with a pass percentage of 0.19.

The results further said that as many as 11 colleges have got less than 5% pass percentage. Sources from Anna University said that the authorities are expected to visit all the poor-performing colleges shortly and would get the exact reason for the low pass percentage.

In addition, after getting the reports from the visiting officials, the University affiliation would decide the future course of action whether to continue the affiliation status of those poor-performing colleges.

“Poor performance is a cause of concern. Teaching standards are very poor. There is no quality recruitment of teaching staff. In certain colleges a single professor would teach multiple subjects to the students,” Anna University Teachers Association (AUTA) president and professor I Arul Aram said.

He also pointed out that the university should restrict the intake capacity as Tamil Nadu produces lakhs of engineers, who do not get job opportunities due to heavy competition.

Echoing similar views of the professor, P Thirunavukkarasu, vice chairman, Association of University Teachers (AUT) alleged that large-scale corruption and irregularities reported in the appointment of professors in the colleges, which is going unnoticed.

“The irregularities should be stopped and qualified teaching staff should be appointed as per the rules for the benefit of the students,” he added.

Anna University has over 390 non-autonomous affiliated colleges and more than 90 autonomous affiliated institutions including government, government-aided and self-financing engineering colleges catering education to 2.77 lakh students across the country.