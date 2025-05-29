Anna University sexual assault case: OPS applauds speedy deliver of justice

CHENNAI: Coordinator of the AIADMK Thondargal Urimai Meetpu Kuzhu O Panneerselvam welcomed the verdict in the Anna University sexual assault case and said that the speedy delivery of justice in the case reinformed the confidence on the judiciary among the people.

“All the 11 charges against Gnanasekaran have been proved in the court, which delivered justice within five months. It would build the confidence level of women in the judiciary significantly. This will have an impact and bring down the crime against women drastically in the future,” Panneerselvam said in a statement.

He further said that he was confident enough that the Court would give the highest punishment to the accused. He also appreciated the efforts of the police and other departments involved in the case.