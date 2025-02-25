Anna University directed to offer new courses with broad plan catering to industrial needs

CHENNAI: Highlighting the poor patronage of the newly launched Bachelor of Vocation (BVoc) courses, the Higher Education Department advised Anna University to devise a broad plan taking into consideration the industrial requirements including the aspect of sustainability before offering new courses in the future.

Anna University introduced logistics management and footwear manufacturing among over 15 BVoc courses at its constituent colleges such as the University College of Engineering at Kancheepuram, and University College of Engineering Arni. However, out of the total 30 intakes in each college, only a few seats have been filled for these courses.

A senior professor at Anna University, seeking anonymity, told DT Next that as these courses focus on empowering youth with skill development, the curriculum was developed catering to the industrial requirements and the region-specific requirements.

“However, students have not evinced interest to join BVoc and instead most of the students sought admissions to Computer and Information Technology (IT) related courses,” he said adding it was also anticipated that students who have joined engineering courses might shift to BVoc.

He noted that only as many as 976 students were on the provisional seat allotment list during the 2024 engineering admission conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE).

“The poor patronage to the newly started BVoc courses was indicated by the authorities of the Higher Education Department during the recent Syndicate meeting of the university, the highest decision-making body,” he said.

The professor said that the authorities also opined that the university should introduce new courses not only to lure the students to learn and explore new subject matters but also to provide employment opportunities across the country. “For the introduction of new courses in any stream, the university will take measures considering the latest sector-based requirements,” he said adding “wide publicity will also be given so that there will be a surge in admissions to these courses.”