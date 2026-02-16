Anna University develops MOON toolkit to optimise farm water, energy use

The platform aims to maximise farm returns through the coordinated use of surface water and groundwater.

R Saravanan, director of the Centre for Water Resources, and adjunct faculty at the Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management, said, “The MOON toolkit will be useful for governments while framing policies on agriculture, water allocation and energy management. It will initially be launched as a web-based dashboard, with plans to develop a mobile application.”

The tool has been created under the Climate Compatible Growth (CCG) project funded by the UK government. In India, the project is implemented through two streams: Northern Partnership Fund led by Panjab University and Southern Partnership Fund handled by Anna University’s Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management. Research under the CCG project focuses on sustainable energy transition, circular economy and climate-resilient cities.