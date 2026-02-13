Anna University constituent colleges record drastic fall in placements

CHENNAI: The Anna University may have improved its National Institutional Ranking Framework rankings this year, but the placement numbers for both UG and PG students tell a different story.
According to data, placements have fallen across its prestigious constituent colleges, College of Engineering Guindy (CEG), Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) and Alagappa College of Technology (ACT) and even internships have fallen in the 2025-2026 academic year.
For instance, the Centre for University – Industry Collaboration (CUIC) that facilitates placement for final year students managed to find placement for 501 out of the 690 eligible UG students and 240 out of 590 PG students in 2024-25 academic year. However, in 2025-26, only 304 of 653 UG students and 89 of 412 PG students found placements.
Similarly, of the 522 UG students of MIT, 408 were placed last year, which fell to 240 out of 586 this year. In the case of PG students, the number dropped to 35 placements last year to 7 this year.
At ACT, merely 24 UG students found placements this year, a drastic fall from 143 in the last academic year. Placement numbers have gone down in the case of PG students, too, from seven to three.
The number of internships also came down, with only 378 students participating this year against 429 in 2024-2025.
A senior professor from the university said most companies prefer recruiting students from private universities in recent years. However, he added that Anna University's curriculum is better than private colleges. "All graduates from these institutions will get job opportunities," he claimed.