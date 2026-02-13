Anna University constituent colleges record drastic fall in placements

According to data, placements have fallen across its prestigious constituent colleges, College of Engineering Guindy (CEG), Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) and Alagappa College of Technology (ACT) and even internships have fallen in the 2025-2026 academic year.



For instance, the Centre for University – Industry Collaboration (CUIC) that facilitates placement for final year students managed to find placement for 501 out of the 690 eligible UG students and 240 out of 590 PG students in 2024-25 academic year. However, in 2025-26, only 304 of 653 UG students and 89 of 412 PG students found placements.