Anna University, AICTE to hold national conference in Tamil on green solutions

CHENNAI: Anna University and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will be organising a national conference in Tamil Language on green solutions for energy, environment and sustainability with the aim to bring together academicians, scientists, researchers, engineers, and industrialists to share their experiences, current research findings and innovations.

University sources here said that the two-day conference, starting from October 9, would not only serve as a platform for advanced sustainability research in water, energy and the environment but it would also offer an opportunity for participants to enrich their knowledge in current research trends and their respective areas of study.

The conference will also promote a global collaboration among faculty and researchers on energy and environment for sustainability. “It provides a forum for guest speakers from well-known national institutes to address recent research and discuss related issues in energy and environment along with oral and poster paper presentations,” said a senior professor from Anna University.

Authors have been invited to submit original and unpublished research papers presenting innovative ideas on a wide range of topics. The registration is free, and the deadline to register is October 30. Shortlisted participants will be intimated through e-mail.

Participants can register online: https://www.aicteindia.org/atal