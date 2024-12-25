Anna Univ to teach students to preserve ancient Tamil texts using modern tech

CHENNAI: Anna University will be conducting a computer-based internship programme for students on ‘Fusing Heritage with Innovation: Where Tamil Language Meets Technology’ from January.

The training course would be in various domains including heritage objects recognition, digitisation of Tamil documents and manuscripts, natural language processing for Tamil language and Tamil computing.

The two-month course, which starts from January onwards, will benefit final year students pursuing BE, B Tech, M Sc, MCA computer science. A senior professor from the varsity said that students would be taught to identify and catalogue heritage objects with the help of computer science techniques and also to monitor their condition.

“The course will also enable them to create visual tags, compile databases, and monitor the condition of heritage properties of Tamil culture. Students will also get in-depth knowledge about digitisation of Tamil documents and manuscripts, which is important to preserve the centuries’ old important documents,” he explained. “Natural language processing training will identify and rectify spelling and grammar errors in Tamil language."