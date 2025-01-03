Anna Univ sexual assault: BJP workers are under house arrest, alleges Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Friday accused the ruling DMK government of egregious hypocrisy and blatant suppression of democratic dissent.

Annamalai alleged that the DMK government has placed BJP women's wing functionaries under house arrest, effectively stifling their attempts to organise a peaceful rally demanding justice for the victim student of the Anna University.

"This draconian measure is a stark illustration of the government's willingness to trample upon democratic norms and fundamental rights," he said in a social media post, sharing pictures of BJP workers who are under house arrest.

"The DMK government's actions are a blatant attempt to muzzle democratic dissent and shield the accused," Annamalai declared.

"It is nothing short of shameful that while sex offenders and criminals with a proven track record of malfeasance roam free, the government sees fit to silence those seeking justice for the victim," he added.

The BJP women's wing's rally was supposed to kick off from Madurai on January 3, Friday and to culminate in Chennai, where a petition will be submitted to the Governor Ravi.