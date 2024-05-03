Anna statue defaced in Tiruchy, DMK cadre protest seeking action

TIRUCHY: Miscreants had applied saffron paint on former chief minister CN Annadurai’s statue at Mela Kalkandarkovil in Tiruchy on Wednesday night. DMK cadre staged a protest demanding the arrest of the culprits on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday night, passersby at Corporation Junior Engineer office, Mela Kalkandarkovil found the Anna statue with saffron paint and kumkum on its forehead. They soon passed on the information to the DMK cadre. Led by councillor Muruganandam, the DMK cadre gathered at the spot and raised slogans demanding action against the culprits.

On Thursday, the DMK cadre again gathered in front of the statue and demanded the arrest of the accused and resorted to a roadblock.

On information, Ponmalai police rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating DMK cadre. Subsequently, the corporation officials reached the spot and removed the paint and washed the statue. Later, the DMK members garlanded the statue and locked the premises.

The statue was installed in 1984 and the then DMK general secretary K Anbazhagan unveiled it. The DMK cadre were maintaining the statue with the support of the civic body.