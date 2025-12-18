‘Anna’ only in AIADMK’s name, not deeds: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday mounted a scathing attack on AIADMK and its general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, accusing the ‘BJP partner’ of maintaining a complicit silence on the Centre’s proposed rural employment Bill that threatens to dismantle the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA).

Stalin warned that the proposed Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 (VB-G RAM G), which seeks to repeal MGNREGA, could bring the vital 100-day employment scheme to a halt, endangering the livelihoods of lakhs of rural families in the State. He demanded that the AIADMK come clear on whether it supports or opposes the Centre’s move.

Asking Palaniswami to spell out his stand, Stalin questioned whether the AIADMK leader would once again fall in line with the Union government, as he had during the passage of the now-repealed farm laws and the Citizenship Amendment Act. “Will he support this Bill too, which strikes directly at the rural poor?” Stalin asked. The Chief Minister also accused Palaniswami of posturing as a protector of farmers while repeatedly betraying their interests. Referring to the AIADMK leader’s symbolic gestures, Stalin asked whether someone who “sports a green shawl and betrays farmers” would ever confront the Centre.

Stalin further condemned the Union government’s brazen attempt to erase Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy by removing his name from MGNREGA and renaming the scheme with an imposed Hindi title under the new Bill — a move he said was not merely administrative, but ideological. The removal of “MG” from MGNREGA, he argued, was a deliberate assault on Gandhi’s legacy and an affront to India’s pluralism.

Pointing out that AIADMK continues to retain “Anna” in its own name, he reminded the AIADMK that Perarignar CN Annadurai was a fierce opponent of Hindi imposition and central dominance, and asked why a party invoking Anna’s legacy remained silent on this cultural insult.

“A party that consistently kneels before the Union Government has forfeited all moral right to bear the name ‘Anna,’” Stalin said, adding that the AIADMK’s silence amounted to ideological surrender.

Alleging ‘federal imbalance’ in the scheme, Stalin noted that while all conditions were dictated by the Centre, the financial burden was increasingly being pushed onto states. He asked whether the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa would ever have accepted such an arrangement.

Warning that Tamil Nadu’s success in poverty reduction was now being punished, Stalin said the people of the State were waiting for a clear answer: would the AIADMK stand with them, or once again side with the Centre?