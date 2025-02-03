Anna Memorial Day: EPS shows cadre path of the flame of self-respect

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami paid rich tributes to Dravidian icon CN Annadurai on his death anniversary and issued a clarion call to party functionaries and cadre to resolve to follow his noble principles and the path of righteousness shown.

Palaniswami hailed the former Chief Minister as “the flame of self-respect” from Kancheepuram, who introduced the mantra of duty, dignity, and discipline (Kadamai, Ganniyam and Kattuppaadu) to the world of politics. He continued to extol Anna’s contributions to the State in his social media post and said that his contributions propelled Tamil Nadu to the forefront on all fronts of development.

“The ideological flame of our movement rose to the pinnacle of intelligence, even astonishing his political enemies. On his memorial day, we should resolve to follow his noble principles and the path of righteousness shown by him,” he said, ending his message with the slogan: “Long Live Anna!”