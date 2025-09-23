Animal activists write to DGP to prevent harassment meted out on public feeding strays

CHENNAI: Animal activists have written to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) to issue a circular to police stations across the state to ensure that individuals who feed animals are not harassed by housing societies or individuals.

In response to the representation from Blue Cross of India, the state police headquarters informed that if any complaint is received, the Station House Officers of all police stations shall take action whenever a prima facie information of a cognizable offence is disclosed, and that there is no necessity to issue a separate circular.

There have been simmering tensions between people who feed stray dogs and those against their act since the Supreme Court observed last month that stray dogs should not be fed in public places such as streets and parks, among other directions addressing the alleged problems caused by stray dogs.

Early this month, the Kotturpuram police in Chennai had issued a CSR (community service register) on a complaint against two persons for feeding stray dogs on a public road. The complainant shared the video clips on social media and stated that if the police and civic body fail to act on his complaint, he will move the Supreme Court on contempt charges.