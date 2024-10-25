Angry with cops, CVe Shanmugam sits on dharna over ‘false’ narratives online

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK minister C Ve Shanmugam resorted to a sit-in protest in front of the Villupuram Collectorate condemning the alleged inaction of the district police on his complaints on what he claimed as false social media information over VCK’s Kallakurichi anti-liquor conference.

He charged that a false narrative was spread on social media that he supported the VCK's October 2 anti-liquor conference and alleged that cops did not act on his complaints over the issue. He also raised concerns that he has been intimidated by threatening phone calls.

Though a team of police officials reached the spot and tried to persuade Shanmugam, a Rajya Sabha member, to end his protest, he firmly told them that he would continue the protest until the Superintendent of Police reached there and sat on the road in front of the Collectorate.

The police later arrested him and took him to a nearby marriage hall. This created a flutter in the locality as the former minister's supporters and cadre raised slogans against the police for arresting the former minister. The minister was released after some time.

Shanmugam told journalists, speaking before he was arrested, that he had submitted 22 complaints regarding the misinformation campaigns and false narrative on social media that he would participate in the VCK conference to endorse their demand for total prohibition but to no avail.

“These online campaigns were aimed to tarnish my image. I am also receiving intimidating phone calls. But the police have not responded to my complaints. Besides the SP has also been avoiding meeting me,” CVe Shanmugam claimed.

“If this is happening to a sitting MP and former minister, imagine the plight of the common man,” he said and in a veiled threat told the police personnel that the situation (political scenario) would not remain the same forever.