Andhra CM proposes sub-groups to NITI Aayog for fast-tracking Viksit Bharat-2047

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday proposed forming three sub – groups on GDP growth, population management and leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting in New Delhi.

Addressing the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting at Bharat Mandapam, the Chief Minister noted that the sub – groups of states formed in collaboration with the Centre should work towards fast-tracking Viksit Bharat – 2047 (developed India) vision.

“The first sub-group on GDP growth aims to boost investments, manufacturing, exports and job creation, supported by Central viability gap funding for PPP projects,” said a TDP press release, quoting Naidu.

The second sub-group on population management should help India leverage its demographic dividend while preparing the country for future challenges such as ageing and low fertility, said the CM.

Likewise, the third sub-group should focus on technology-driven governance, utilising AI, quantum computing, drones, and digital platforms for real-time citizen-centric administration, said the CM.

Naidu also showcased his SwarnaAndhra@2047 vision, which aims to transform the state by 2047 to achieve a GSDP of USD 2.4 trillion with a per capita income of USD 42,000, among other targets.

“As India approaches its centenary of independence, the Chief Minister reaffirmed Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to lead by example, showcasing how states can drive national transformation through strong, coordinated leadership at both state and union levels,” said the press release.

Besides his proposals, Naidu paid tributes to the 26 victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, and lauded the Armed Forces’ decisive retaliation through ‘Operation Sindoor’.

He also commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership during the crisis, emphasising India’s resilience and self-reliance, the press release added.

The CM praised India’s remarkable rise under the leadership of Modi over the past decade, highlighting the nation’s progress from the world’s 10th to fourth largest economy, which is also on track to become the third largest.

He acknowledged reforms like Digital India, GST, Startup India, PM Gati Shakti, and Jal Jeevan Mission.