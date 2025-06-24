Ancient burial urn unearthed in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: An ancient burial urn was unearthed at Palayapatti near Sengipatti in Thanjavur by a team of archaeological enthusiasts.

A team of archeological enthusiasts headed by S Kannadasan, head, Tamil Department, Rajah Serfoji Government College, Thanjavur, conducted a study at South Palayapatti based on the information shared by the panchayat president R Kamadasan in which the team found a burial urn and said that the particular area was a burial ground during the Chola era in which the dead particularly those who died during the war might have been buried in the ground with urns.

The urns were in damaged condition due to soil erosion. “As the urns were placed one above another, the ashes after cremation of the bodies might have been preserved in the urn, and they could have been buried,” said Kannadasan.

While panchayat president Kamaladasan said, the traces of the urns were found while the people were tilling the ground near the Siva temple, and so the information was shared with the team, and they found the broken pieces of the urns.

Meanwhile, Kannadasan said that the particular place might have been a place of human habitation during the early days, but still, the Tamil Nadu Archaeological Department and the department in Tamil University could get further details. “This might also be another Keezhadi,” added Kannadasan.