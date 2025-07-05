Anbumani's PMK seeks removal of Arul from post of whip

CHENNAI: Internal squabble within PMK has reached new heights as three of 5 MLAs handed over a petition to the Speaker, M Appavu, to remove Arul Ramadas from the post of PMK Whip and appoint Mailam C Sivakumar MLA, a Anbumani's loyalist, to the post.

PMK MLAs SP Venkateshwaran (Dharmapuri) and S Sadhasivam (Mettur) accompanied Sivakumar, along with party spokesperson K Balu, to the state secretariat on Friday, to hand over the letter signed by Anbumani to the Speaker.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Appavu, Balu said that Arul has been removed from the party as per party norms. "Arul is presently the party whip in the assembly. As he has been expelled from the party, we met the Speaker and assembly secretary to appoint Mailam Sivakumar as the new whip," he added.

He clarified that the request to the Speaker has been made following majority support to Sivakumar, as three of five MLAs came to meet the Speaker.

"Then, party president GK Mani gave a letter to appoint Arul as whip. Now, Anbumani is the party's president. He has given a letter to appoint Sivakumar as the whip,” he explained.

On the other hand, expelled Arul met the personnel secretary of the Speaker, a few hours after Sivakumar and others met him, with a letter demanding his continuance as the PMK whip.

"Iyah (Ramadoss) is the president of the party. He gave me a letter to allow me to be a whip. Iyah only has the authority to remove (from the party)," he told mediapersons.

On Wednesday, Anbumani alleged that Arul violated the party's disciplinary codes and failed to tender an apology for his action, which led to his expulsion from the party. But Ramadoss expressed that his son does not have powers to remove Arul.

Ramadoss had said that to remove Arul from the post of MLA, GK Mani, who is the PMK's assembly floor leader, should recommend to the Speaker.