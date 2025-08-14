Anbumani urges to implement Supreme Court order to protect Palar

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the Supreme Court has censured the state government for not acting against the letting out of effluent from leather factories into the Palar, PMK President Anbumani urged the government to take concrete measures to safeguard the river.



In a statement, Anbumani said that the apex court had ordered the Tamil Nadu government to stop letting the waste into the river.

"But, the government has failed to implement the order for several months. A case was filed against the pollution in the court, and when the case came for hearing on Monday, the judges observed an earlier order issued in January and condemned the government for not implementing it," he added.

He further stated that while the Supreme Court showed utmost concern to safeguard the river, the state government does not show even a little amount of concern.

"The government should realise its responsibility in safeguarding the Palar river. The court has warned persons failing to implement the order of imprisonment. The government should avoid such a harsh situation by taking measures to protect the river," he urged.

In a separate statement, Anbumani demanded that the government not stop Right to Education citing lack of funds from the central government.

"As the state and central governments have policy differences, the funding issue cannot be resolved immediately. So, the state government should implement the scheme with its own fund and adjust the expenditure when the central government releases the fund," he suggested.

On the other hand, party founder S Ramadoss expressed his concern over the protests of cleanliness workers in Chennai.

"The workers are forced to join the private firm that forced them to strike work for the last 12 days. The workers dared the pandemic, floods and other calamities. The government should ensure Rs 23,000 per month salary as per their demand. Moreover, the government should provide permanent employment to the workers," he requested.