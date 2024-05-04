Anbumani urges TN govt to provide 3-phase electricity to farmers in Cauvery irrigated districts

CHENNAI: Pointing out the severe water shortage, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the state government to provide three-phase electricity to the farmers in Cauvery irrigated districts to save paddy and other summer crops.

In a statement, Anbumani said that paddy, sugarcane, banana, cotton, maize and other crops have been cultivated in several acres of land in the districts that are irrigated by Cauvery river.

"Farmers know that they will not get Cauvery water since Mettur water was not released even for kuruvai and samba crops. Now, they cultivated in hope of meeting the water needs with groundwater," he added.

However, failure to provide three-phase electricity and frequent power cuts has destroyed their dreams.

"24 hour three-phase electricity is the demand of farmers. The government also announced three-phase electricity for 14 hours. But, three-phase electricity is not being supplied for at least 6 hours in Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Pudukottai, Trichy and Perambalur districts," he pointed out.

He opined that three-phase electricity is a must to draw ground water.

Also, continuous power supply of 4 to 5 hours is required to irrigate a significant extent of land.

"There is no use if the power is supplied for 2 or 3 hours. High-powered motor pumps cannot be operated using two-phase electricity," he said.

Saying that it is the responsibility of the government to reduce the impact of the drought, Anbumani said that inaction of the government has exacerbated sufferings of the farmers.

"To save the farmers, the government should come forward to supply three-phase electricity for at least 12 hours and release the schedule of power supply," he urged.