Anbumani urges TN govt to appoint V-C for Madras University

CHENNAI: Saying that the Madras University could not utilise his MPLADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) fund to set up a computer lab inside the premises, PMK’s Anbumani Ramadoss demanded that the government appoint a vice-chancellor to the University.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the administrative and academic functions of the University have been affected due to the lack of a vice-chancellor for the last 21 months.

"Funds have been allocated to set up a lab under my MPLADS fund two years ago, but have not been utilised. This shows the degradation of the University. Moreover, the lack of V-C has affected the students. their degree certificates are not accepted by other Universities and companies due to the absence of the V-C's signature, " he pointed out. Anbumani had allocated Rs 15 lakh for the lab in October 2022.

He added that the revenue of the University is also coming down. Under the distance education system, the University earned more than Rs. 100 Crore in 2023-24. But, the revenue will be reduced by 10 per cent in 2024-25.

"The Supreme Court held that the state government has the power to appoint vice-chancellors. So, the government should appoint vice chancellors to the 9 Universities in the state where the posts are lying vacant,” he urged.