Anbumani urges relief to workers affected by US tariff hike

CHENNAI: Warning that US tariff hike would render thousands of workers in Tamil Nadu unemployed, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss requested the state government to provide Rs. 5,000 per month relief to the affected families.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the tariff hike will affect textile industries in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts, leather industries in Vellore and neighbouring districts and shrimp export. "Apart from the direct impact of the tariff hike, secondary and tertiary level impact will be more serious. Due to the huge loss of employment, poverty and poverty induced crimes will increase," he said.

Saying that the impact cannot be completely warded off, he requested the central government to take measures to protect the workers. "The government should provide reliefs and incentives to the industries similar to the reliefs and incentives provided during the 2008 global recession and COVID pandemic. Also, moratorium should be provided by the banks and interests should be waived off," he demanded.