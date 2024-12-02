Anbumani urges govt to intensify relief works in rain-hit north districts of TN

CHENNAI: Saying that a historical amount of downpour hit many districts in north Tamil Nadu, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the state government to send additional rescue forces to the affected areas.

In a statement, Anbumani said that during the 24 hours, Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district received 50cm of rainfall, which is the highest in the last 300 years.

Moreover, Harur in the Dharmapuri district and Tirupalapanthal in Kallakurichi have received 33cm and 32cm of rain, respectively. Yercaud in Salem received 24cm of rainfall.

"Vehicles parked in Krishnagiri district were washed away in the flood water. Vehicle movement on the Tirupattur-Tiruvannamalai Road is completely cut off. Flooding occurred in the Sarabanga river in Salem and the Thenpennai river from Krishnagiri to Cuddalore district. Several villages have been affected, and water entered houses," he pointed out.

Acknowledging that the amount of rainfall is historical, Anbumani pointed out the reason for the flooding is failure in desilting water bodies and waterways.

"No one knows where the funds allocated for desilting water bodies go. Moreover, the government has failed in providing relief to the affected people. The government has failed to rescue 7 persons trapped under a landslide in Tiruvannamalai even after 18 hours," he said.

He also urged the government to intensify the rescue and relief works by sending additional rescue personnel.