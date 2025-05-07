Anbumani urges DMK govt to conduct caste-based survey

CHENNAI: PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the Tamil Nadu government to initiate a caste-based survey, citing Karnataka's recent enumeration of Scheduled Castes as a model to follow.

“Karnataka has begun a caste survey to assess the social, educational, and economic status of 101 Scheduled Castes for internal reservation. Tamil Nadu must learn from this and act swiftly,” he said in a statement.

The Karnataka survey, launched on May 5, is backed by ₹100 crore in funding and will be completed in 60 days across three phases, involving 65,000 teachers. Anbumani noted that Karnataka’s earlier 2015 caste census, which gathered data through 57 questions, was still found inadequate for reservation-related policymaking.

He criticised the Centre’s proposed caste census, which records only the respondent’s caste, as insufficient to ensure social justice. “If detailed data from 57 questions isn’t enough, how can a single caste entry in the national census suffice?” he asked.

While national-level caste data may help determine reservation percentages, he argued that State-specific surveys are essential to identify the most backwards communities. “States like Telangana, Bihar, and Karnataka have undertaken such efforts. Tamil Nadu must not remain passive,” he said.

PMK president called on the State to acknowledge the urgency of the issue and complete a caste-based survey before the Centre’s census begins. “Only then can the 69% reservation policy be protected and true social justice achieved,” he said.