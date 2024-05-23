Anbumani urges central govt to reject application seeking environmental clearance for Mullaperiyar dam

CHENNAI: Condemning the Kerala government for taking steps to construct a new dam across Mullaperiyar dam, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the central government to reject an application seeking environmental clearance for the dam.

In a statement, Anbumani said that Kerala is trying to construct a new dam at a distance of 366km from the existing Mullaperiyar dam.

"It also seeks permission to conduct an environmental impact assessment for demolishing the old dam and constructing the new dam. The central government has decided to consider the application on May 28. It is wrong that the central government has sent the application to the experts committee without rejecting it during the admission stage itself, " he added.

Pointing out a Supreme Court order that directed to increase the water level to 152 feet as the dam is in stable condition, Anbumani alleged the Kerala government is hindering every move taken by Tamil Nadu to increase the water level.

"The intention of the Kerala government is not the new dam but to prevent increasing water level to 152 feet. Resorts and buildings of Kerala celebrities in the water storage area of the existing dam. If water level is increased to 152 feet, those resorts would submerge. The Kerala government is trying to prevent this, " he said.

He also urged the central government to direct Kerala to allow cutting of 15 trees that hinders strengthening of Baby Dam apart from rejecting application for new dam.