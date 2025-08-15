Anbumani terms midnight police action a cowardly act

CHENNAI: Condemning the state government's action of forcefully evicting the cleanliness workers, who were protesting in front of Ripon Building against the privatisation of conservancy works, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss termed the action of the government as cowardice.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the workers were protesting for the last 12 days opposing the privatisation of conservancy works in Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones. "The police arrested them at midnight and evicted them. It is condemnable and unforgivable as the government unleashed oppression against the workers, who are protesting for their rights," he added.

He stated that if the government had intended, it could have found a solution on day one. The workers were demanding that the Greater Chennai Corporation continue the conservancy works itself, apart from providing permanent jobs.

"There are no issues in implementing the demands. Above all, the civic body could carry out the conservancy work more effectively and could provide additional pay to the workers using the money to be given to the private firm," he opined.

Saying that Chief Minister MK Stalin should have held talks with the workers, Anbumani alleged that the chief minister spends time watching movies. "Is the CM considering talking with the workers below his dignity? Unleashing oppressions against workers is not a valiant act. It is an act of cowardice," he said.