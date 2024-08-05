Anbumani slams move to build hostel in govt school playground area at Thittakudi, announces protest on Aug 7

CHENNAI: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss announced that his party would stage a protest in condemnation of the Thittakudi local body's decision to build a hostel in the space alloted for a playground at a government high school for boys, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The party would stage their demonstration at 3 pm on August 7 in front of the Thittakudi bus stand in Thanjavur district, he stated in a post on social media platform X on Monday.

Anbumani said that the district administration's decision to build a hostel in the government school's playground area was absurd as it would rob the children of a space to play and train in sports. "Many former students of the school and people in the district are against this decision and they voiced their concerns to me during my recent visit to Thittakudi," he said.

The PMK leader also pointed out that several students from nearby schools and colleges were also using the playground at the school for athletic practice and even members of the public were going on morning and evening walks there.

Further, he said, "In a state where private schools are denied permission to operate without a proper playground, it makes no sense to destroy an existing playground and put a building in its place."

The opposition leader also wondered why the district administration was adamant on building the hostel on a school playground. It can be built in any other space if the authorities are willing to scout for locations, he said.

"With the district having no other good playgrounds, shutting this one down will affect the students who are keen on sports training," Anbumani said, and announced that the PMK would stage a protest on Wednesday calling for the Thittakudi local body to rollback its decision.