Anbumani seeks forgiveness, unconvinced PMK founder Ramadoss responds with sacking his loyalist

CHENNAI: Even as PMK founder S Ramadoss continued his offensive against his son and PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, the latter waved a white flag to the senior leader and apologised to his dad on Father's Day, on Sunday.

"Today (Sunday) is Father's Day. I wish all the fathers across the world, including our founder (Ramadoss). He should live for more than 100 years. Forgive me if you (Ramadoss) are angry with me. It is not a big deal to seek forgiveness from the father," he said while addressing party cadre in Tiruvallur.

However, Anbumani made his desire to continue as the party president, which is against the diktat of his father. Instead, Anbumani went on to say that Ramadoss could tell him what to do and gave assurance that he would accomplish the instructions as a son and the president of PMK.

"A bypass surgery was conducted (on Ramadoss) 10 years ago. He has diabetes and hypertension. I urge him not to get stressed. Don't get stressed and don't get angry (to Ramadoss)," he added.

Above all, Anbumani praised his father, who had belittled him by saying he lacked leadership qualities. "You (Ramadoss) are a national leader. Prime Minister Modi also praised you and said that you are the senior-most leader in the country."

Anbumani informed the cadre of his plan to conduct a statewide tour on the birthday of Ramadoss (July 25).

Anbumani has commenced meeting district-level general councils, which are scheduled to be held between June 15 and June 19, covering 10 northern districts, where PMK has a more substantial footprint, including Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram.

Ramadoss on warpath

On the other hand, Ramadoss issued a statement on Sunday to remove the party's general secretary, Vadivel Ravanan, from the post and to appoint his supporter, Murali Sankar, in his place. Vadivel Ravanan is a supporter of Anbumani.

Earlier, Ramadoss removed party treasurer Thilagabama, spokesperson K Balu and other office bearers from the post, only to be reinstated by Anbumani.

"As per the Election Commission of India records, Anbumani is PMK's president, Thilagabama is treasurer, and Vadivelu Ravanan is general secretary. Ramadoss cannot remove them," a cadre said.