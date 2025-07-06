Anbumani removed from PMK executive panel; Ramadoss dissolves committee

CHENNAI: In a turn of events within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), party founder Dr S Ramadoss has removed party president Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss from the party's executive committee.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the executive committee, which functioned from Tindivanam, included senior leaders such as Anbumani Ramadoss, Thilagapama, Balu, Venkateswaran, and Vadivel Ravanan.

Amid reports of internal rift between the father-son duo Ramadoss and Anbumani over party affairs, the founder took the drastic step of dissolving the executive panel altogether.

This move signals differences within the party's top leadership