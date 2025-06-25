Anbumani Ramadoss terms transfers of teachers illegal

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss alleged that administrative transfers are being given to government school teachers by violating norms and demanded that the government transparently conduct general counselling.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the dates for general counselling for transfers is yet to be announced, but transfers are being given to fill vacant posts in southern districts.

"Teachers, who seek transfers, have been asked to apply online from June 19 to June 25. After the application process, vacant posts would be listed and priority would be given to them. But, vacancies in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar and Trichy districts are being filled through administrative transfers," he alleged.

Saying that there will be no vacant posts in those districts during the counselling if the backdoor transfers continue, Anbumani pointed out that the administrative transfers affects social justice.

"After filling all the vacancies under administrative transfers, there will be no posts to fill during the counselling. To accommodate others seeking the transfers to south districts, new posts will be created in such districts," he said.

He warned that if most of the teachers get transfers to south districts, there will be no adequate teachers to teach in government schools in northern districts. This is the reason for northern districts lagging behind in board exam results.

"It is important to ensure the same quality of education in government schools by ensuring a sufficient number of teachers in all the schools. So, the system of administrative transfers should be dropped. Also, general counselling should be conducted every year in May," he urged.