Anbumani lacks basic knowledge, says Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: A day after PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss questioned whether the minister from Vellore had ever built a single check dam across the Palar river, Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan hit back, saying it would have been better if Anbumani had verified the facts before making such allegations.

Responding to Anbumani’s remarks at a public meeting in Vellore on Sunday, Duraimurugan said in a statement, “Anbumani made a denigrating remark against my department without verifying the facts, asking whether a minister from this district had ever constructed a check dam.”

Duraimurugan added, “Until now, I believed Anbumani was somewhat smart. But this baseless accusation shows a lack of even basic understanding.”

He pointed out that the construction of check dams began during the tenure of M Karunanidhi, when he held the Public Works Department portfolio. As his successor in the role, Duraimurugan said, he continued the work, with 16 check dams built during the DMK’s regime. Five of them across Palar.

He further stated that the government has taken up the construction of check dams at four more locations in the present fiscal year.

Duraimurugan ended his sarcastic remark with a jab, “I request Anbumani to consult someone who knows the facts before making such statements."