Anbumani hails CP Radhakrishnan's nomination

CHENNAI: Even though Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) is yet to declare its decision on alliance for the upcoming state assembly elections, party president Anbumani Ramadoss extended his wishes to CP Radhakrishnan, who has been announced as the vice presidential candidate by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"We are pleased that the Governor of Maharashtra, who hails from Tamil Nadu, has been nominated for this prestigious position in the election to be held on September 9," he said in a statement.

He further praised Radhakrishnan, who served as the Governor of Jharkhand and Maharashtra and held additional charge as the Governor of Telangana and Puducherry, had contributed meaningfully to the National Coir Board and enjoyed the confidence of senior BJP leaders, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"As Vice President, he is eminently suited to conduct the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha in an effective and dignified manner. I have full confidence that Shri CP Radhakrishnan will carry out the responsibilities entrusted to him with sincerity and diligence, " the statement added.