Anbumani flays DMK govt over video showing guest workers made to live in Tiruppur toilet

CHENNAI: PMK chief Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday slammed the ruling DMK over the recent incident of four guest workers being provided accomodation inside a toilet in Tiruppur.

A viral video showed a group of guest workers who were brought to clean public toilets in Tiruppur being made to stay inside a toilet and forced to cook, eat, and sleep there. The toilet is located at the Nanjappa Municipal Boys Higher Secondary School in Khaderpet.

Accusing it of wreaking social injustice on the migrant labourers who come to work in the state, Anbumani asked if this was the plight of people who came to Tamil Nadu in search of a livelihood.

"Instead of providing these people with decent food, water and shelter, the Tiruppur corporation has dumped them in a toilet in extremely inhabitable conditions," he said.

The PMK leader further pointed out that as soon as the incident came to light, the corporation commissioner Pawan Kumar G conveniently placed the blame on the contractor. "How is it possible that the corporation staff were unaware of this incident? If that is the case, it clearly shows the failure of the local body," the opposition leader said.

Starting from bus operators to sanitary workers, if all employees were going to be brought in through private contracts, this would be their, he added. "It is high time the DMK government woke up and remedied the situation by hiring permanent employees instead of contract labourers," said Anbumani, adding that action should be initiated against the Tiruppur corporation for turning a blind eye to this situation.