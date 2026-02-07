Anbumani flays 2-year delay in Hyundai expansion

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday claimed that the Tamil Nadu Cabinet has now approved the 2023 project proposal of Hyundai on February 5, thus exposing the reality of the botched investment scenario in the State.
Referring to the state Industries Minister TRB Rajaa’s Thursday press briefing that the Cabinet approved 15 new industrial investment projects worth Rs 34,237.39 crore, Anbumani said the ruling DMK has been claiming that over 80 per cent of the 1,176 industrial investment proposals for a total commitment of Rs 12.16 lakh crore signed by the Tamil Nadu government have been implemented so far.
“But the industrial investment projects approved by the Cabinet at its 23rd meeting are the best evidence to prove that all of them are lies,” Anbumani said in a statement here.