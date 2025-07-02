Anbumani expels dad's loyalist Arul MLA from PMK 

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss took attack to his father S Ramadoss camp, who claims to be the party president, and announced the expulsion of Salem West MLA Arul Ramadas from the primary membership of the party, on Wednesday.

A few days ago, senior Ramadoss elevated Arul to the post of party's state joint general secretary, which was not approved by the Anbumani's camp. Earlier, Ramadoss also issued several orders to remove several functionaries, who are his son's loyalists, from their posts.

In a statement, Anbumani said that expelled Arul violated the party's disciplinary norms. "Lately, Arul has been criticizing the leadership of the party in televisions and social media. A disciplinary action committee was inquiring about Arul's action and instructed that Arul should tender his apology within 12 hours. But, he did not honour the order," Anbumani added.

Anbumani clarified that the expulsion is based on a recommendation of the Committee as per the Rule 30 of the party bylaws. Cadres of the party have been directed not to keep in touch with the expelled MLA in any manner.

Despite a district level meeting being held under Anbumani in Salem West, recently, Arul did not participate in the meeting citing health issues. However, he has been meeting Ramadoss at the latter's residence in Thailapuram in Villupuram district and openly declared that he will work under the party founder.

Speaking to media persons a few days ago, Arul said that when the PMK was founded, Anbumani was just 21 years old and alleged that honorary president GK Mani and other senior leaders were being targeted in social media.

He also went on to request Anbumani to listen to the advice of his father, he added that Anbumani is under the wrong influence.

"We are not against Anbumani as he is the future of the PMK. We are speaking now as is criticising Ramadoss. Ramadoss will do what is good for the people and the party,” he had said.

However, Arul is unlikely to lose his legislature post as there is no automatic disqualification under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution from legislative assembly or Parliament and that member will continue as an unattached member as per the direction of the Speaker.