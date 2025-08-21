Anbumani demands investigation into Teynampet-Saidapet flyover expenditure

CHENNAI: Alleging that the estimates prepared for the construction of Teynampet - Saidapet flyover is exorbitantly higher, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss demanded the government to conduct an investigation into the higher expenditure.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the state government has estimated Rs. 621 Crore for 3.2-km flyover, which is around Rs. 195 Crore per kilometer. "It is unacceptable that the estimates have been fixed which are 50 per cent higher than the usual expenditure. Even as the works are ongoing, reports in the media reveal that the government is spending Rs. 621 Crore. This raises suspicions," he added.

He pointed out that the estimates for Teynampet - Saidapet flyover are twice the flyovers that were constructed during the last 5 years. Only Rs. 95 Crore per kilometer was spent for Koyambedu flyover and Rs. 101 Crore per kilometer was spent for Medavakkam flyover. The flyovers were constructed in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

"Madurai - Natham flyover constructed by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) cost Rs. 100 Crore per kilometer only. Also, NHAI has prepared estimates for three flyovers with 6-lanes around Chennai as Rs. 188 Crore, Rs. 175 Crore and Rs. 155 Crore per kilometer. But, higher estimates have been prepared for a 4-lane flyover in Teynampet," he added.

While acknowledging the need for constructing the flyover over the underground Metrorail line and other infrastructure that might cost a higher amount, Anbumani expressed that increasing the expenditure by 50 per cent is unjust.

"Wasting taxpayers money should not be allowed. So, a high-level investigation should be conducted pertaining to the higher expenditures," he urged.